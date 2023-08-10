Towanda Borough seeks musicians for Porchfest, updates master plans

The Towanda Borough Council provided updates to upcoming public festivals and master plans within the municipality during its Monday meeting.

Towanda borough manager Lauren Hotaling reminded council members that the inaugural Towanda Porchfest will take place on Sept. 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. Participating residences will include those from Maple Street to Ann Street and Main Street/York Avenue to North Fourth Street. The event features musicians performing on resident’s porches, front yards or driveways as a way to bring music directly to the people, according to event organizer Kevin Doupe.

