Towanda Borough seeks musicians for Porchfest, updates master plans

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council discussed multiple topics, such as upcoming public events and master plan developments during its Monday meeting.
Towanda borough manager Lauren Hotaling reminded council members that the inaugural Towanda Porchfest will take place on Sept. 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. Participating residences will include those from Maple Street to Ann Street and Main Street/York Avenue to North Fourth Street. The event features musicians performing on resident’s porches, front yards or driveways as a way to bring music directly to the people, according to event organizer Kevin Doupe.
Council member Michelle Hatch stated that 17 porches were registered as of Monday. However, musicians are still requested for the upcoming event.
“We have more porches right now than we do musicians,” Hatch said.
Organizers plan to contact the Towanda high school band and have small jazz trios or a drum-line participate.
Porchfest sign-ups end on Aug. 26. Organizers will proceed to coordinate musicians with porches in preparation for the event.
Two other future festivals were briefly discussed during the meeting. Officials stated that the annual Rolling of the Pumpkins on Maple Street will be held on Oct. 14 with a rain date of Oct. 21. The Towanda Riverfest will be Aug. 17 to 19 with an opening ceremony starting at 6 p.m. on the first day. A fireworks display will conclude the festival at 9:30 p.m. on the last day.
Hotaling also provided an update to the borough’s Downtown Revitalization Master Plan. Four businesses recently contributed $5,000 each towards the plan. The plan now has over $70,400 in funds. She hopes the borough accumulates around $90,000 by the next council meeting.
“I have a meeting with two other businesses within the next few weeks or I should know back within a few weeks,” Hotaling said.
The municipality seeks to revitalize its downtown and improve “civic spaces, streetscapes, transportation, parking and land use and design,” according to Towanda Borough. Municipal officials aim to raise around $100,000 for the plan.
Council President Mark Christini expressed that it was nice to see local businesses and property owners show interest in the plan.
Regarding the borough’s Parks Master Plan, Hotaling stated that its steering committee met last week and looked over survey results. Around 40 to 50 results came from a public meeting and online survey. The plan would design and development Tom Fairchild Park, Third Ward Playground and the Memorial/SCI Park Complex. Hotaling hopes to have preliminary designs for the plan in order to move forward.
During the meeting, the council passed a resolution for a new three-year agreement with The Progress Authority. The organization provides “economic development technical assistance to address the needs of business,” according to its website. Specifically, The Progress Authority agreed to pay the borough $10,000 for municipal services, such as street cleaning, water, sewer and services from the borough police and fire departments. The agreement will be from 2023 through 2025. The last three-year agreement expired in 2022.
Regarding street paving, Bishop Brothers is milling streets that include Kingsbury, Olive, Spruce and Packer with completion to be expected within a week.
The council also voted to bestow a $500 donation to Joe Snedeker, meteorologist of WNEP in Scranton, for his charitable GoJoe Charity Bike Ride. Snedeker made stops in Wysox and Canton on Monday, July 24 during his 26th annual ride. He conducts the ride to benefit St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton. It offers services for individuals with intellectual disabilities, as well as pregnancy care and outpatient therapy.
Staff Writer Matt Jennings contributed to this story.
