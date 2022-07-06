Towanda Borough seeks possible street projects with Lions Club, PennDOT

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council discussed teaming up with the Towanda Lions Club and PennDOT for two possible street projects at its Tuesday meeting.
The Lions Club proposed a community project on Merrill Parkway that would entail filling in cracks along the roadway, according to borough Manager Lauren Egleston. She received a quote of $2,400 from Robert’s Paving Sealcoating, while the Lions Club proposed a donation of $2,000 over the next two years for it. Although the project isn’t official yet, she stated that sealcoating the entire parkway is another possibility in the future.
The borough has communicated with PennDOT to look at SR 1039 for a possible Turnback project, she stated. That consists of the streets of North Main, Locust, Williams and portion of Packer.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Highway Transfer Turnback Program transfers state-owned roads to local governments. Afterwards, PennDOT provides money to the local government each year to cover road maintenance costs at a rate of $4,000 per mile, according to its website.
“They would completely redo all of the stormwater, nice newly paved streets and curbing,” Egleston said. “It sounds promising and we’ll see what they can possibly do.”
The borough may need to contribute some funding, but ARPA funds can be used for stormwater projects, she noted.
