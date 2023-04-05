Towanda Borough seeks spring grant for YMCA pool study

During its Monday meeting, the Towanda Borough Council voted to apply for a DCNR grant that would fund a feasibility study of the Bradford County Branch YMCA’s swimming pool.

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough officials will look into acquiring a grant that would fund improvements to a local swimming pool.

Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling will make a grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The borough council approved a resolution for the action during its Monday meeting. If acquired, the grant would fund a feasibility study for the swimming pool complex of the Bradford County Branch YMCA. Hotaling stated in previous meetings that the pool is prone to leaks and needs updating. She would like the pool to remain open since it’s the only public pool in the borough.

