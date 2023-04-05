Towanda Borough seeks spring grant for YMCA pool study

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough officials will look into acquiring a grant that would fund improvements to a local swimming pool.
Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling will make a grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The borough council approved a resolution for the action during its Monday meeting. If acquired, the grant would fund a feasibility study for the swimming pool complex of the Bradford County Branch YMCA. Hotaling stated in previous meetings that the pool is prone to leaks and needs updating. She would like the pool to remain open since it’s the only public pool in the borough.
“I want to make sure that it’s something we do consider because I think [the YMCA] is a huge asset to the community,” Hotaling said during the council’s August 2022 meeting.
At the Monday meeting, Council Vice-President Ryan Eberlin estimated the grant funding and the study’s cost.
“This grant will cover 50% of the cost for this feasibility study. I suspect this study will cost around $40,000,” he said.
The borough previously submitted a grant application during DCNR’s final fall round of funding, but were not awarded, according to Eberlin. He stated that DCNR officials recommended borough officials to reapply for a springtime round of funding. That way, the pool study can be included into the parks master plan, which the borough seeks to create.
The master plan would detail the design and development of the borough’s three parks, which include Tom Fairchild Park, Third Ward Playground and the Memorial/SCI Park Complex.
A public input meeting on the park master plan will be held in Towanda at the Bradford County Branch YMCA on Tuesday, April 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
