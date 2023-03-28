TOWANDA — Towanda Borough is the recipient of a Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a Parks Master Plan. The Borough is working with Chris Foster, a landscape architect from Stiffler-McGraw to develop the Master Plan with a 12-member Steering Committee comprised of community stakeholders to oversee the project.

The public is invited to provide ideas and input for the design and development of Towanda Borough’s three recreational parks including the Tom Fairchild Park, Third Ward Playground, and the Memorial/SCI Park Complex for the first community forum. The public meeting will take place in the gymnasium at the Bradford County YMCA, located at 9 College Avenue in Towanda on Tuesday, April 18th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Community input will help inform the Parks Master Plan.