TOWANDA — Towanda Borough is the recipient of a Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a Parks Master Plan. The Borough is working with Chris Foster, a landscape architect from Stiffler-McGraw to develop the Master Plan with a 12-member Steering Committee comprised of community stakeholders to oversee the project.
The public is invited to provide ideas and input for the design and development of Towanda Borough’s three recreational parks including the Tom Fairchild Park, Third Ward Playground, and the Memorial/SCI Park Complex for the first community forum. The public meeting will take place in the gymnasium at the Bradford County YMCA, located at 9 College Avenue in Towanda on Tuesday, April 18th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Community input will help inform the Parks Master Plan.
The Tom Fairchild Park formerly known as the “Riverfront Park”, located at 227 Old Route 6 Road, Towanda, PA consists of approximately 50.54 acres. The park was acquired by the Borough in 2001 for additional recreational opportunities along the Susquehanna River. The current facilities include soccer fields, a boat launch, and a pavilion.
The Third Ward Playground located at 35 Locust Avenue, Towanda, PA consists of approximately 0.77 acres. The park is heavily utilized due to its central location within the Borough and is equipped with basketball courts, a pavilion, a swing set, and playground equipment.
The Memorial Park Complex is located at 9 College Avenue, Towanda, PA, and consists of approximately 10 acres. In 2001, the River Valley YMCA Bradford County Branch leased the SCI building space from the Borough to provide all persons “regardless of age, income, or background” to participate in YMCA programs. The facility now houses a cardio room, Yoga/Spin room, and weight room, and utilizes the gymnasium floor for basketball, fitness classes, indoor soccer, volleyball, pickle ball, and other community events. The park also houses fields utilized by the Towanda Little League, basketball courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a pavilion, and some minimal playground equipment.
The meeting will be informal with three different stations focusing on each individual park. Site maps showing the existing conditions of the facilities will be displayed with surveys to provide input on how the parks should be developed in the future. The public may come at any time between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to write down their ideas and discuss opportunities with the Steering Committee and Consultant. We look forward to the feedback from the community and hope to have a great turnout for our first public meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.