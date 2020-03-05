TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough council moved unanimously to conditionally allow up to five alcohol vendors at this year’s Riverfest celebration and awarded a nearly $1.5 million bid for road and sewer and water line work along state Route 3020 in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.
The move to allow alcohol vendors was made after the chair of the Riverfest committee approached the finances and administration committee to request that alcohol vendors be allowed to offer reasonable, small sample of wine, beer or hard cider and bottles for later consumption.
Borough Manager Kyle Lane informed the board that the move would come at no cost to the borough as the offerings would already be insured under their current event host policy and remarked that the Riverfest committee is attempting to “liven up” the annual celebration.
After some discussion, the move to allow up five vendors to offer alcoholic beverage samples and sales for later consumption was made unanimously. The move is considered by the council to be a one year trial period.
Also in the meeting, Lane gave the council the details of a low bid package from a Feb. 12 bid for PennDOT financed roadwork and Towanda Municipal Authority backed water and sewer line work along state Route 3020.
State Route 3020, which includes two blocks of Third Street between Bridge Street and Poplar Street, two blocks of Poplar Street, one block of Convent Avenue, and small portion of State Street to the borough line, was handed back to the borough from PennDOT in January of 2019.
The $1,481,932.91 bid from Sikora Brothers for the refurbishment of the former state road was awarded with an unanimous motion. The bid also includes $424,000 of work replacing roughly 2,600 feet of water and sewer lines along the route. That portion of the bid will be paid for by the Towanda Municipal Authority.
“It’s much needed,” Lane said in the meeting. “There’s that huge strip on Poplar that has no manholes for the sewer. Which is incredibly difficult to deal with when you have issues.”
