TOWANDA BOROUGH — In Towanda Borough’s most recent council meeting on Monday evening, Fire Chief Bill Roof requested that the council raise their fire tax in order to replace their current tower truck that has been out of commission since April.
The 1987 95-foot tower truck has had an issue with its hydraulic pump according to Roof and due to the age of the truck, a replacement part has not been found. Roof said even if a part was found that it would be “an expensive fix.”
“I don’t know how long we want to put money in something like that,” he added.
Roof then formally asked the council to consider adding one mill to the existing one mill fire tax to pay for debt service from the purchase of a used fire truck. Roof said that the fire department did not need a brand new truck and would look to replace the tower truck with a smaller, used truck.
The quorum of five council members at meeting on the snowy Monday evening supported Roof’s request.
“I think everyone on council would agree that we have to ensure the safety of our residents with appropriate fire equipment,” Vice-President Mark Christini said in the meeting.
“We’ve been band-aiding this since we had it,” Roof added. “Not a whole lot more bandaids we could put on it.”
“It’s a no-brainer, we got to do what we got to do,” council member William Kovalcin remarked.
Borough manager Kyle Lane told the Review that estimates for a used fire truck would be around $550-700K, but that no decision has been made on what specific truck would be sought.
Towanda Township committed to help pay for the truck in April at the request of Roof.
