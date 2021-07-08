Towanda Borough to take over blighted property, plan demolition

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Council authorized the borough to take over blighted and condemned property on Third Street Tuesday with the intent of demolishing it as soon as possible in the interest of public safety.
The former rental property at 305 and 307 Third St. has been a concern for many years, according to borough Manager Kyle Lane.
“The property owner is being 100% irresponsible and it’s a shame that we’re dealing with it, but I don’t see any other path,” said Lane. “I’ve been here eight years and I’ve tried and we’ve tried to get action on this place for eight years.”
This effort has included letters to and citations against owner Lisa Bell, who currently lives in Virginia. Solicitor Fred Smith was able to speak with Bell during the past month, and that’s when she offered to give up the property to the borough.
Although Lane had thought about why the borough would want to “clean up her mess,” he came to the conclusion that safety of the general public is more important in this circumstance. Many other council members agreed with prioritizing safety, even though the borough will incur a cost with demolition it won’t be able to fully recoup from a sale of the remaining lot.
Even through the borough had boarded up the home in an attempt to keep people out, Lane said there were signs of a recent break-in.
Code Official Jeremy Sluyter pointed out how the left side of the building is caving outwards and the glass of the windows is starting to fall out. Lane noted how Darin Rathbun from Hunt Engineers wouldn’t let borough officials step foot inside.
“The floor joist are actually buckling,” said Lane. “He said that’s the first thing they teach you in structural engineer school, to stay out of a building if the joists are buckling up because that means there’s weight in places where there shouldn’t be weight.”
“Someone could get hurt or killed,” warned Councilman Will Kovalcin.
There were considerations of taking legal action against Bell, which Smith said could be a six to nine month process. If the resulting sheriff’s sale is unsuccessful, he noted that the borough could end up owning the property anyway.
Another option was to take over the property, but use Community Development Block Grant funding to cover the demolition. However, this could result in a year-and-a-half long process, according to Lane, and saddle the borough with the liability until then.
Lane noted that the borough would not be able to be reimbursed with the grant funding.
“It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s immediate,” said Kovalcin about the council’s decision Tuesday.
“We’ve done our process the best we can,” Sluyter said.
