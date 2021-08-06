Towanda Borough votes for interim manager during Lane’s last meeting

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Council voted for an interim borough manager on Monday and will serve until a full-time one is hired to replace outgoing Manager Kyle Lane.
Monday’s council meeting was Lane’s last as manager, a role that he has held for the last eight years.
He is stepping down to become the new director of broadband operations for Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative.
“This council, the board at TMA (Towanda Municipal Authority) have been amazing to me. I’ve learned an invaluable amount of skills and have really honed my managerial skills, my professional skills,” Lane stated in a previous meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Lane asked the council to officially appoint Towanda Water and Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland as the interim manager until the council hires a permanent one, which the council voted in favor of.
“I just want to thank everybody and I have learned an incredible amount here,” said Lane.
He recalled how obtaining the role consisted of a first interview that served as a car tour around the borough and the second one being in the council room with every seat filled with interviewers.
Another memory that Lane shared was of an interviewer who asked him “how are you going to maintain this 100-plus year-old town?” and Lane responding that he would do so one thing at a time.
“I tried to do my best,” said Lane. “I hope I left it in a better place then where I started and I think I left you with more money in the bank.”
The council gave him a round of applause after his speech.
