Towanda bus contractors receive pay increase

TOWANDA — Towanda area school bus contractors gained some financial relief to help cover the rising costs of fuel for their buses.
The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education voted to increase bus contractors’ pay by 3 percent during its reorganization meeting Monday. The payments would be made retroactive to the start of the school year for the bus contractors.
At its Nov. 21 meeting, the board originally proposed a one percent pay increase for the 2022-2023 school year only. School bus contractor Heather Pepper stated that although the proposal was thoughtful, it was too low to offset the rising cost of fuel.
In that meeting, Pepper stated that fuel costs at the beginning of 2021 were around $3.25 per gallon, and that one bus uses an average of 60 gallons of fuel each week. This initially resulted in a total cost of $195 per week. However, the latest cost is now around $5.50 per gallon, which results in a total cost of $330 per week.
Contractors proposed a 5 percent increase, but both sides met in the middle and agreed upon a 3 percent increase.
The board created a proposal to balance the needs of the contractors and also what’s allowed within the school district budget, according to Board President Matt Tavani. At Monday’s meeting, he stated that some budget funding is reserved for anything unexpected, yet needed later on.
“We are hoping the three percent helps,” Tavani said. “I’m sure more would be even better. It’s just that we have to balance all of our concerns overall.”
Pepper thanked the school board for the increase. She stated that contractors were happy to meet in the middle and come up with a compromise.
“That’s going to enable me to stay in business for the remainder of the school year,” Pepper said. “I’ll be honest with you. At one percent, my buses were going up for sale the beginning of the year.”
As part of its reorganization meeting, the board re-elected Tavani as president and Brooks Greenland as vice-president.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
