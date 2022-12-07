Towanda bus contractors receive pay increase

The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education held its reorganization meeting at Towanda Area Elementary School Monday evening.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Towanda area school bus contractors gained some financial relief to help cover the rising costs of fuel for their buses.

The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education voted to increase bus contractors’ pay by 3 percent during its reorganization meeting Monday. The payments would be made retroactive to the start of the school year for the bus contractors.

