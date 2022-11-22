Towanda bus contractors seek pay increase due to rising costs

School bus contractor, Heather Pepper spoke on behalf of her fellow contractors at the Monday meeting of the Towanda school board.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — The rising costs of everyday items has hit everyone’s wallets this year. One specific group of contractors is seeking reimbursement to cover the extra costs that have effected their line of work.

School bus contractors for the Towanda Area School District are seeking a pay increase due to rising fuel costs. School bus contractor, Heather Pepper spoke on behalf of her fellow contractors at Monday’s school board meeting to address the need.

