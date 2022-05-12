Towanda Junior-Senior High School inducted new members to the National Honor Society at its ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Inductees included sophomores Chloe Campbell, Haley Coolbaugh, Mamy Coulibaly, Kathryn Dunn, Polina Goncharova, Shaylee Greenland, Abby Locke, Eric McGee, Diego Oliver Aguirre, Joel Pelachik, Mya Savercool and Jocelyn Stroud; and junior inductee Rein Alderfer. NHS members that were recognized included: Junior members: Austin Bump, Kelci Carle, Indigo Dotter, Grady Flynn, Eliza Fowler, Aidan Hennessy, Isabella Hurley, Azizakhon Ismailova, Kaley King, NHS President-Elect Logan Lambert, Zoie Lamphere, Madison Nonnemacher, Ryan O’Connor, Jillian Packard, Paige Perry, Justin Schoonover, Gabrielle Shafer, Nathan Spencer, Juliana Varner and Michael West. Senior members: Jocelyn Bennett, Vincenzo Carbo, Kaleigh Fields, NHS Vice President Bryant Green, Brady Harrington, NHS Treasurer Mason Hartmann, Angela Johnson, Veronica Labor, Amy Morse, Dante Ottaviani, NSH Secretary Hannah Risch, Alexandra Rogers, NHS President Hannah Ryck, Arienne Strickland, Samuel Tavani, Graydon Templeton and William Zang.
Towanda celebrates National Honor Society students in ceremony
Philip O'Dell DR
