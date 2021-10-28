TOWANDA BOROUGH — A local church was happy to accept trick-or-treaters once again in the borough for Halloween festivities on Wednesday.
The Independent Baptist Church brought their trunk-or-treating event back to their location along York Avenue after last year’s was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple vehicles were decorated with themes like pirates, mummies and The Lord of the Rings as the people handing out candy dressed in Halloween costumes to match their car’s theme.
Trick-or-treaters arrived at the church in a variety of Halloween costumes like witches, ghosts, superheroes and monsters.
There were a lot of smiles and laughs as the long line of costumed attendees made their way from car to car collecting a plethora of candy.
“We are really pleased with how many people have come out,” said Mike Shanks, the church’s pastor. “It’s great to meet people and enjoy their company during the holidays.”
He said that hundreds of people have come out every year for this event and this year was the most crowded it has been in a while.
Shanks was all smiles to see so many people back again for a public event that has become so beloved.
“It feels great to have this event now because its an exciting opportunity to serve our community and its what our church wants and needs to do,” he said.
