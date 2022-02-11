Towanda citizens’ fire heroics receive recognition

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Four residents were praised by the Towanda Borough Council Monday for their brave actions during a recent fire.
Mayor Garrett Miller thanked Code Official Jeremy Sluyter, his sons Rylee and Reese and officer Josh Lake for their life-saving efforts during the early morning fire at 208 Third St. on Jan. 21.
“A great community is only as great as those persons who have given exemplary service to their community,” said Miller. “We have outstanding citizens that are worthy of the esteem of the Borough of Towanda.”
The Sluyters live across the street from the six-unit apartment building and it was around 4:30 a.m. when Jeremy saw flames on the front porch.
“I looked out my bedroom window and the flame was probably about 2 feet high,” he said. “I told my wife to dial 911 and that woke the kids up.”
He and his sons went to their garage and grabbed fire extinguishers to help put out the flames. The two boys ran back and forth from their house to the apartment building with the extinguishers for people to use them. As he recalled, the front door was completely engulfed when they approached the building.
After about 12 minutes, police, firefighters and medics arrived to put out the blaze and save all residents on the roof and inside the building.
Lake spoke briefly and thanked the Sluyters for calling 911 and acting so quickly to save the building’s residents. He also acknowledged one resident of the building for using a ladder to save a mother and child that were trapped on the roof.
