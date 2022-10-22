Towanda Class of 1970 donates to Little Closet

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — A school in Towanda has received a monetary donation on behalf of high school alumni to help local students that need clothing.

The Towanda Class of 1970 Reunion Committee donated a $700 check to J. Andrew Morrow Primary School on Friday. Specifically, the money will go towards the school’s Little Closet located in the nurse’s office. It contains clothing such as shirts, socks and gloves for students.

