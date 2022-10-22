Towanda Class of 1970 donates to Little Closet

TOWANDA — A school in Towanda has received a monetary donation on behalf of high school alumni to help local students that need clothing.
The Towanda Class of 1970 Reunion Committee donated a $700 check to J. Andrew Morrow Primary School on Friday. Specifically, the money will go towards the school’s Little Closet located in the nurse’s office. It contains clothing such as shirts, socks and gloves for students.
The 1970 alumni held their class reunion at the Towanda Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 1. It was their 52nd class reunion, although they also recognized their 50th anniversary since they missed it in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vicki Wells, the committee president. During the event, alumni raised the money through raffles and donations.
“We’re helping out with a worthy cause for children from poor and underprivileged families,” Wells said.
She stated that it’s important for kids to have a nice, clean outfit before they go into a classroom for the duration of the school day.
The reunion committee members all expressed their hope that The Little Closet will get more attention and use, if needed.
The Little Closet started around two years ago when the school’s guidance counselor, Jerika Brown and social worker, Macie McClure wrote a venture grant to the TASD Education Foundation, according to Kristina Watkins, a foundation liaison. She stated that school employees such as teachers, guidance counselors or nurses can apply for the grants, which can be used to implement ideas that care for students’ needs.
“This is the first school year that we have had The Little Closet here,” Watkins said. “It kind of stemmed off the idea of Rachel’s Closet at the high school and just bringing it here.”
Rachel’s Closet is a similar program that “offers new and gently used clothing and toiletries to students in need free of charge, and is located in the Jr. Sr. High School building,” according to Towanda Area High School’s website.
For the upcoming winter months, clothing items such as hats, gloves, jackets, snow pants and boots are requested for both The Little Closet and Rachel’s Closet, Watkins stated.
She expressed that demand for clothing is big right now due to the high level of both poverty and homelessness in the local area. Watkins hopes that clothing donations will increase to help the children who currently need it.
