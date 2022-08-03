Towanda clearing out trees from river following Sunday rescues

The Towanda Borough Council discussed having trees cut from the Susquehanna River to ensure safety during its Monday meeting.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Fire Department will clear out trees and other hazardous materials from the Susquehanna River today following two rescues on the water Sunday.

At the borough council meeting Monday, Towanda Fire Chief Bill Roof stated that the fire department received two calls on the river in the area near Chestnut Street Sunday.

