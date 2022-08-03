Towanda clearing out trees from river following Sunday rescues

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Fire Department will clear out trees and other hazardous materials from the Susquehanna River today following two rescues on the water Sunday.
At the borough council meeting Monday, Towanda Fire Chief Bill Roof stated that the fire department received two calls on the river in the area near Chestnut Street Sunday.
“In the morning, some kayakers went down and got into the trees, but they went to the island and we got them off that,” Roof said.
In the afternoon of that same day, seven people in canoes got tangled up in the trees, according to Roof. Six of them were underwater at one point and two were minors. One woman went under a tree and grabbed the trunk to pull herself out of the water. None of them had a personal flotation device on before being rescued. The fire department provided them with PFDs once rescued.
“When we got the call, they were all out of the river and on the island, but they had a very sad experience,” Roof said. “They were scared to death when we went and picked them up. [I] could see the fright on their faces.”
He said that local fire departments cut some trees out of the river about a month ago, but more work needs to be done to make it safer. Roof stated that the fire department has been called to the river six times so far this year.
“We are going back out on the river [today] to see if we can clean them up,” he said. “We are scared to death that someone is going to get under those trees.”
