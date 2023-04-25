To raise awareness and call for action against child abuse and neglect, some members of the Towanda Area Clergy Association gathered at the Bradford County Courthouse for “Tie One to End Abuse Day” during national Child Abuse Prevention month. The clergy wore ties inscribed with one way they believe everyone can help prevent child abuse to show their solidarity and commitment to protect every child’s right to live in safety.
“Encourage,” said Father Jose Kuriapilly. “Listen,” said Pastor Jira Albers. “Mentor,” said Reverend Betsy Sentigar. “Listen and believe kids,” said Father Dan Storrs.
The Towanda clergy are also helping the Children’s House Child Advocacy Center (CHCAC) in Towanda to potentially win a donation from the Mama Bear Effect. The Mama Bear Effect, who’s held the Tie One to End Abuse contest annually since 2015, will donate $500 to a winning nonprofit who participates in the event.
This year, CHCAC hopes to be that winner. Community members can join the local clergy in helping CHCAC win by participating in the Tie One event and posting a photo to social media on Saturday, April 22, using the hashtag #TieOne2023 and mentioning the Children’s House.
Sunday, April 30, is National Blue Sunday Day of Prayer for abused children. Local churches are encouraged to recognize Blue Sunday by offering prayers for child abuse victims and those who work to protect children.
Brittney Eiklor, the executive director of the Children’s House, will be visiting Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda on Blue Sunday at 10 a.m. to raise awareness.
“We are pleased to be hosting her Sunday, April 30,” said Rev. Sentigar, “to speak to us during sermon time in order to educate our parishioners.”
For those interested, free resources for Blue Sunday can be downloaded from CHCAC’s website at chcac.org/blue-sunday.
