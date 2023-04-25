To raise awareness and call for action against child abuse and neglect, some members of the Towanda Area Clergy Association gathered at the Bradford County Courthouse for “Tie One to End Abuse Day” during national Child Abuse Prevention month. The clergy wore ties inscribed with one way they believe everyone can help prevent child abuse to show their solidarity and commitment to protect every child’s right to live in safety.

“Encourage,” said Father Jose Kuriapilly. “Listen,” said Pastor Jira Albers. “Mentor,” said Reverend Betsy Sentigar. “Listen and believe kids,” said Father Dan Storrs.