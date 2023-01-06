Towanda community expresses concerns over mental health calls

Concerns about mental health calls were discussed during the Towanda Borough Council’s Tuesday meeting.

TOWANDA — Various individuals expressed concerns about mental health calls within Towanda Borough at the Tuesday meeting of the Towanda Borough Council.

Council President Mark Christini stated that a concerned citizen wrote a letter to Towanda Borough officials regarding the 12 Mix Ave facility of Allied Services Community Residential Rehabilitation Program — Towanda. Allied Services “provides community living skills for adults with mental illness,” according to its website.

