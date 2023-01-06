Towanda community expresses concerns over mental health calls

TOWANDA — Various individuals expressed concerns about mental health calls within Towanda Borough at the Tuesday meeting of the Towanda Borough Council.
Council President Mark Christini stated that a concerned citizen wrote a letter to Towanda Borough officials regarding the 12 Mix Ave facility of Allied Services Community Residential Rehabilitation Program — Towanda. Allied Services “provides community living skills for adults with mental illness,” according to its website.
“She lives on Mix Ave. She can testify that virtually every week one or more calls are made to bring multiple police cars and ambulance sometimes to [12 Mix Ave],” Christini said. He also stated that the citizen worried that the calls place an “excessive disproportionate burden of time and cost upon our police department.”
She stated that other Pennsylvania communities have enacted and enforced nuisance property ordinances to deal with issues that harm the public. The citizen requested Towanda Borough should do something similar.
Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler provided the council with information regarding mental health calls in 2022.
He stated that Towanda Borough police received 3,651 total calls in 2022. Of those 3,651 calls, 159 were mental health calls. He also stated that there were 17 mental health calls in the month of December 2022. Epler implied that the number of mental health calls in 2022 may have been even higher.
“Now that number isn’t as accurate as I would really hope it would be because sometimes they go under miscellaneous,” Epler said.
However, he has recently instructed Towanda Borough police officers to specifically categorize all mental health calls as such to ensure proper categorization.
Out of the 159 mental health calls, 81 of those were from Allied Services’ 12 Mix Ave facility. Of those 81 calls, 65 documented calls were for one resident of the facility.
From the 159 mental health calls, 45 were to the 408 Second Street residence of Futures Community Support Services, Inc. The organization offers “support services to assist individuals with intellectual disabilities in living life,” according to its website.
Epler stated that incidents such as assaults are handled by police. However, he expressed his desire to see local mental health facilities and group homes have their own staff that can handle incidents involving suicidal ideations. He stated that when staff members call either police and/or ambulance services, that takes services away from other medical problems or law enforcement matters elsewhere.
“Quite honestly some of these places I believe need their own staff that can handle it and not make it a police department issue,” Epler said.
He stated that the facilities’ staff members should transport their residents to local behavior science units if they express suicidal thoughts, instead of calling police.
Christini stated that the facilities are putting a burden on police and that a solution is needed. He said that at least 20 different municipalities in Pennsylvania have enacted the types of ordinances that the concerned citizen mentioned.
Council Vice-President Ryan Eberlin stated that the council should engage with the mental health organizations first and discuss the concerns together before any kind of ordinance is considered.
Christini proposed having council members conduct a meeting with both Allied Services and Futures together. Mayor Garrett Miller and council members on the police committee would be in attendance.
Philip
