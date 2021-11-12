TOWANDA – Brian Zeidner had been out of the U.S. Air Force when his “most powerful military experience” happened.
For his last tour of duty as part of an eight-year military career, Zeidner – the guest speaker for Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Towanda High School – ended up stationed in Idaho where he worked under Evander Andrews.
“Everyone called him Andy,” Zeidner said. He not only counted Andrews as his mentor, but also his good friend.
In August 2001, shortly after Zeidner and his wife Pat moved to Pennsylvania, Andrews and his family came to visit. Then the Sept. 11 terror attacks happened, and Zeidner’s old unit – including Andrews – was called to service in Afghanistan.
“Andy, my friend, was the first casualty that we suffered in Afghanistan,” Zeidner said.
“Six years after I had left the Air Force, I drove to Arlington National Cemetery to bury my friend. As I watched the 21 gun salute and I watched the color guard take the flag from his casket, fold it and present it to his wife Judy, I began to understand what words like ‘duty’ and ‘honor’ and ‘country’ and ‘sacrifice’ and ‘service’ really meant.”
At Arlington, Zeidner said he was surrounded by hundreds of thousands of markers representing the sacrifices of men, women, and families across the nation over many generations.
“As I quietly looked across those white headstones, I began to understand what others had given up so we could enjoy the freedoms that we have,” Zeidner explained. “You see, freedom is not free. … Some paid with their time and their efforts, some paid with their health, some paid with their lives.”
He continued, “His wife Judy lived her life without a husband and their children grew up without a father because he put our freedoms above his own needs.”
As master of ceremonies Murray O’Donnell explained, Thursday was a day “to honor veterans of all wars, all conflicts and all service.”
The ceremony was co-sponsored by American Legion Post 42 and VFW Post 1568 of Towanda, and featured patriotic selections from the Towanda High School band, a recognition of those who were prisoners of war or who went missing in action, recitations of “In Flanders Fields” and “My Buddy,” and remembrance of those lost to conflict and time.
After the ceremony, those in attendance were invited to a luncheon at the Towanda VFW.
“To the students in attendance, Zeidner hoped they would have a chance to visit Arlington National Cemetery, be able to serve their country in some way, and become leaders.
“But above all, I hope you come to appreciate and respect the freedoms that we have and do everything we can to protect our great and uniquely American way of life,” he said.
