Towanda delays students’ first day to Aug. 31

TOWANDA — A calendar change approved by the Towanda School Board Monday will have students starting their time in the classroom a little later than originally planned.
Instead of starting Aug. 27, the first day of instruction for the Towanda Area School District will take place on Aug. 31.
In a message to parents sent via Skylert shortly after the vote, Superintendent Dennis Peachey said, “This will give our teachers and staff a bit more time to make sure that the start of the school year begins as smooth as possible.”
During the school board meeting, district officials also highlighted the free breakfasts and lunches that will be available to all students in the new school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
“We really hope that students will participate,” said Business Manager Doreen Secor. “It’s a wonderful program. It’s great for families. There’s so many people who were on the edge and didn’t qualify in the past (for free and reduced lunch). Now it’s not going to matter. One-hundred percent of the students will be eligible.”
Those who currently have a positive balance on their lunch account can either request a refund or use it to purchase extras, such as ice cream, Secor noted.
During the COVID-19 closure, she said the district provided 94,284 meals — breakfast and lunch — to more than 950 students with the help of bus contractors and aides.
Secor said the district would have definitely ended up in the red as far as meal and food service expenses if it wasn’t for the CEP program.
Continuing the look at the new school year, Joel Spinney, the principal of Academic Affairs, said 90 students had been registered for the Black Knight Online Academy while 75 have been registered for distanced learning across the district as of Monday’s school board meeting.
“We continue to get some parents who chose to homeschool their students,” said Peachey. “It’s our hope that we will get those students back.”
However, Peachey noted that some students who transferred to cyber charter school immediately following last spring’s COVID-19 closure will be returning in the fall.
In addition to students taking advantage of the livestreaming learning option, he said, “seeing them go to the Black Knight Online Academy pleases us because we know what the other option is and the cost that can have.”
The cost for each student from Towanda Area School District going into a cyber charter school can cost the district around $12,000, and can go up to around $30,000 for those with an Individualized Education Program, according to Secor.
“That cost for cyber charter kids continues to go up,” Peachey explained.
Secor noted that although they are still reconciling the latest round of cyber charter billing, payments are currently well over $500,000.
“We were in the range of $150,000 to $160,000 for several years, so that’s a significant jump,” she added.
In comparison, Spinney said per-student costs for the Black Knight Online Academy can range between $3,500 and $4,000.
“It’s a tremendous savings for our district,” Peachey said, “ … and they’re still a Towanda Area School District student and get all of the benefits of going here.”
Peachey noted that along with district administrators, the Towanda Area Education Association has been performing its own outreach to help keep students from going the cyber charter route.
“I appreciate that,” he said.
