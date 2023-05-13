Towanda diner prepares dinner fundraiser for Great Dane

Pictured is Joe the Great Dane, a resident canine at Happy Tails No Kill Shelter. To help pay for Joe’s veterinary bills, a dinner fundraiser will be held at Havens Main Street Diner on Tuesday, May 16 starting at 4 p.m.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — A local restaurant will host a dinner fundraiser that seeks to benefit a canine in need.

Havens Main Street Diner will offer breakfast for dinner on Tuesday, May 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its 318 Main Street location. The event will raise money to help pay the veterinary bills for Joe the great dane who resides at Happy Tails No Kill Shelter.