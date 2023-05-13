Towanda diner prepares dinner fundraiser for Great Dane

TOWANDA — A local restaurant will host a dinner fundraiser that seeks to benefit a canine in need.
Havens Main Street Diner will offer breakfast for dinner on Tuesday, May 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its 318 Main Street location. The event will raise money to help pay the veterinary bills for Joe the great dane who resides at Happy Tails No Kill Shelter.
“He came from a bad situation where all the animals were taken away,” said Claudia Goodenow, a Happy Tails board member. “I think it’s going to be a great event that will also get people out to support our local businesses.”
Joe arrived at Happy Tails around four months ago from an abusive home in Tioga County, Pa. There were around nine dogs that were abandoned in the home. Joe’s leg was infected and needed medicines for treatment. However, the infection would not clear up and the vet bills began increasing. To offset costs, fundraisers have been held that included a large yard sale and a previous dinner, according to Happy Tails volunteer LaVaughn Chenot.
Goodenow and Chenot both expressed that Joe’s abuse has caused him to become shy and fearful of people. However, trainers at Happy Tails are working to socialize him and bring him out of his shell. They have reported that he has been making progress and is doing much better socially.
“Getting animals well and healthy in preparation for adoption is a primary goal of the local shelter,” Chenot said. “Especially dogs like Joe deserve a new life in a home where they can be happy, loved and appreciated for the special pets that they are.”
Chenot stated that Happy Tails is always looking for volunteers and that it’s not as time-consuming as people may suspect. People can donate just a half hour of their day to sit with kittens or walk a puppy at Happy Tails. She is also hopeful for a good turnout for the dinner fundraiser.
“We’re hoping that people will come and help fund his care,” she said. “He’s only a year old and he’s a wonderful dog.”
For questions about the dinner, call (570)-265-2488. For information on Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter or to donate, call (570)-485-9750.
