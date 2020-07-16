TOWANDA BOROUGH — What was a back burner passion project for Elementary Principal Susan Higley the past few years has turned into a reality now that the Towanda Area School District Educational Foundation is soliciting donations for a new outdoor classroom at the elementary school.
With the COVID-19 pandemic now forcing schools to consider ways to socially distance students when they return to the classroom in the fall, the outdoor classroom project is now even more suitable for the school. Higley had the idea for an outdoor STEM classroom a few years ago and had made the school board and administration aware of how an outdoor classroom would benefit students. The space would give them a place connected with nature and more breathing room to break up the day inside a school.
“It’s going to be a really great space and lend itself to so many opportunities,” Higley told the Review on Wednesday.
The proposed outdoor classroom would be a pavilion-like structure with a concrete floor located inside the elementary school courtyard. The courtyard already has raised beds with vegetable plants and flowers and a greenhouse. The class instruction area would also provide a suitable area to spread out and social distance easier than a traditional classroom. Higley said that the Governor’s new guidelines recommend students being outside as much as possible.
The classroom would be able to hold one class at a time during the social distancing practices but under normal circumstances could hold much more.
The project had been put off because of budget constraints but with the Governor’s recommendations and the need to adapt to the pandemic Higley, seventh and eighth grade teacher Amy Brown and Emotional Support teacher Nate Ross, who are interns under Higley during the summer, decided to pursue other funding avenues.
“We understand the pandemic is difficult for everybody,” Higley said of asking for donations during the crisis. “We would really like to do it for the kids, we want them back in school safely. We’re grateful for anything donated.”
Higley and her interns have approached dozens of businesses in the area for donations and have received multiple checks, promises and positive feedback from almost everyone they have approached. The goal is to have the project funded by the start of the school year. The group has also made applications to numerous grant funds and other avenues of funding for the project.
The project would have to be bid once the funding is secured. The group estimated a $10,000-12,000 price range for the outdoor classroom.
If any readers or businesses would like to donate they can do so by mailing a check to the Towanda Area School District Educational Foundation at 410 State Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or donations can be sent through the foundation’s website tasdfoudation.org. All donations are tax deductible.
