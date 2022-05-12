TOWANDA — Career-oriented vehicles filled the Towanda Elementary School parking lot on Wednesday, and more than 200 third- and fourth-graders had the opportunity to explore them and learn about the the careers that use them.
“This is the first year we’ve had it since COVID,” said Jerika Brown, guidance counselor at Towanda Elementary School. “This year we decided to focus on vehicles and careers that we wouldn’t necessarily show the kids typically. So there’s a lot of skilled careers here today.”
Vehicles included:
- Lineman truck from Penelec
- Ambulance from Guthrie
- Game warden truck from the Pennsylvania Game Commission
- Boat from the Bradford County Conservation District
- Police K-9 unit from Towanda Police Department
- Garbage truck from Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority
- Dump truck from PennDOT
- Septic truck from McGuire’s Septic Service
- Truck and lowboy trailer with loader from Bishop Brothers Construction
- Concrete truck from Wysox Sand and Gravel.
Before the students filed out of the building, Brown noted the excitement and anticipation that had been building in the classrooms.
“I don’t know that they really understand what to expect,” Brown said, “but they are very excited. They always get very excited for things like this.”
Having the visiting professionals be able to talk to the students about their respective careers is always helpful and appreciated, Brown added.
“We always appreciate it because it makes it a lot easier for the community to come in and talk about it — and the kids receive it a lot better — than if we told them,” said Brown. “It’s good to have a fresh perspective and a different person telling them about these different careers.”
Towanda Area School District Career Coach Donna Yale highlighted the different approaches when arranging career events for the elementary students versus high school students.
While the older students try to narrow in on specific skills and interests and develop a career plan, the younger students just take a broad look at a wide variety of careers.
“With the elementary kids, we’re just trying to give them an overall view of all these different kinds of jobs,” said Yale, who noted that the focus on careers that use vehicles helped the school get careers represented that hadn’t before. “We have the game warden here, and that’s a big deal. They don’t normally show up at things like this. And to have the conservation district and then these other businesses, it’s just so cool.”
Brown said she would welcome more businesses that might be interested in participating in future events.
“We’d always love to have more,” Brown said, “because I would love to have the whole school come out. Right now we only have third and fourth grade doing it. We have other career opportunity experiences for the other grades, but I would love to have through sixth and then even maybe have K through two come over at some point. I think the earlier you can expose them the better.”
