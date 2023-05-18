TOWANDA — Third grade students in Towanda had the opportunity to go outdoors and speak with local professionals about their careers Wednesday afternoon.
The Towanda Area Elementary School organized a Vehicular Career Day on the school parking lot. In groups of 10 to 15, around 110 third grade students visited representatives from local organizations and businesses on scene with their vehicles and equipment.
The event included a Guthrie ambulance, NTWSA garbage truck, Towanda Police Department patrol vehicle, PennDOT dump truck, Endless Mountains Veterinary Center veterinarian truck, and a Kingsley Logging truck. There were also employees of Eberlin Welding and representatives from the Bradford County Conservation District who displayed a truck and boat.
“The people that came were really excited to tell the kids about what they do,” Guidance Counselor Sonnie Siegfried said.
She stated that the event meets Pennsylvania career standards for the school. Teachers are encouraged to give elementary students a space to explore and learn about future careers.
“It’s a good way to give kids some ideas about what options are out there and what they may be interested in as a career,” Siegfried said. “It’s also great way to see our local community being involved in our school and really investing in our kids.”
PennDOT employee Sophia Johnson spoke with engaged students who asked multiple questions about her work. She is a 2020 graduate of Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School and the Northern Tier Career Center’s diesel program. She drove a school bus before joining PennDOT in October 2022. Her work involves winter and summer maintenance and tasks such as plowing roads, flagging and operating heavy equipment. Growing up on a farm introduced Johnson to heavy equipment and driving large vehicles.
“I’m working here [at PennDOT] to make the world a better place by keeping people safer,” Johnson said. “I’ve always loved driving things that are bigger than I am.”
Towanda Borough Police Officer John Hennessy was also on site showing the students his patrol vehicle. As the elementary school’s resource officer, he stated that the event provided an opportunity for kids to see other aspects of his job.
“For me it’s good because it adds another element because they see me all the time in the hallways,” Hennessy said.
He added that it was good to explain what he drives and for them to see it up close. Hennessy thought the event was a great idea to introduce future career options to the third graders.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
