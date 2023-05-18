TOWANDA — Third grade students in Towanda had the opportunity to go outdoors and speak with local professionals about their careers Wednesday afternoon.

The Towanda Area Elementary School organized a Vehicular Career Day on the school parking lot. In groups of 10 to 15, around 110 third grade students visited representatives from local organizations and businesses on scene with their vehicles and equipment.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.