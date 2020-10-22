TOWANDA – Children who attend Towanda Elementary School will be learning virtually through the end of the month as a precautionary measure after three children tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a message sent out by Superintendent Dennis Peachey Thursday, the change in learning will allow the district time to clean the building and curb any potential spread of the virus on the grounds.
“With no current cases at the high school or J. Andrew Morrow, those two buildings will continue with in-person instruction,” he added.
The first positive case, a sixth-grade student, was reported to the district Wednesday. Peachey said the student was last in school on Friday, Oct. 16, and started showing symptoms by Sunday, prompting the student’s family to keep them home.
“The family did a nice job,” Peachey said.
Today, the district was notified that two siblings – a fourth-grade and sixth-grade student – had tested positive. Peachey said they were last in school on Monday.
The district moved the elementary school to virtual learning following conversations with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Students were sent home with their laptops and what’s expected of them during time of virtual learning. Peachey added that parents should check the district’s website for details about how meals will be distributed.
Teachers will begin live streaming lessons starting Friday. Breakfasts and lunches will be delivered by bus or van to those who normally ride the bus, and will be available for pickup along State Street for students who are walkers or are driven to and from school.
“Please know that protocols are in place to keep all students and staff as safe as possible,” Peachey said. “Our facilities are cleaned daily, including high touch and high traffic areas. We ask that parents continue to screen children daily before coming to school and keep them home if they are sick. If you have a COVID-19 related issue, please call building principals, and they can assist you.”
He encouraged the community to continue working together in order to preserve the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
