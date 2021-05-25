When this school year ends, so will Susan Higley’s career in Towanda.
The Towanda School Board approved the elementary principal’s resignation last week as she prepares to take over as superintendent of the Sullivan County School District on July 1.
For Higley, who has spent more than five years in Towanda as elementary principal and nearly three decades in education, the move is the next logical step in her career after earning her Doctorate in Educational Leadership with a Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility in 2019.
“The goal was to move to a superintendency,” Higley explained. “In going to Sullivan, that’s my hometown. I grew up in the community, I live in the community, and I’m looking forward to giving back to the community.”
Because of her Sullivan County roots, Higley hopes this will be the position she retires from in the future. However, as eager as she is to start this next step in her career, she said leaving Towanda is bittersweet since she will miss the kids and community quite a bit.
“During my time here, I really helped put an emphasis on every student being able to learn and creating a nice, structured, safe academic environment. And we have strong teachers to promote the academics,” she said. “We have worked hard and I’m proud of the fact that our academics have been strengthened so much during my time here that we are one of the highest performing elementary schools in the northeast region (of Pennsylvania) and, again, it’s about all kids being able to learn no matter their ability or background.”
As Higley leaves, she will do so knowing that another resource to help student learning will be put in place this summer at the elementary school – an outdoor STEM classroom. Although the district has set a goal of $12,000 for the project, she said they exceeded that goal with support from Kristina Vail, Endless Mountains Outfitters, First Energy Foundation, GTP, Gannon Associates, Towanda Elementary PTO, Visions Federal Credit Union, Williams Oil, Towanda Area Education Foundation, Donald Guthrie Foundation, Andrew Eldredge Martin, Beirne-Webster VFW, Mark and Lois Smith, Jean and Jim Quigley, and Bradco Supply.
Higley said the space can accommodate messy science labs or help get students hands-on with biology through the greenhouse and raised plant beds that will be incorporated into the space. Movies can also be shown in the space, or students can eat lunch out there as a reward.
This project is an example of the community partnerships that have helped Towanda students learn and possibly planted seeds for potential career paths, she said.
“Williams Oil brought in a bunch of mobile stations and we took the fifth and sixth graders through those stations. They actually had a robotic, mechanical arm in there and the kids were able to use it and they just loved it,” she remembered. “It taught them all about careers in the oil field and the things they were able to do from a STEM standpoint, and it was really exciting and really cool.”
As she gets ready to take over for Interim Superintendent Kathryn Gruber, Higley said she’s heard plenty of excitement about her new role from residents due to her Sullivan County roots.
She’s excited as well, noting the district’s strong performance in academics and athletics over the years. As highlighted on the district’s website, U.S. News and World Report ranked the district in the top 8% for Pennsylvania in its most recent high school rankings.
Higley noted this is the second year in a row that Sullivan County as been included in the “Best High Schools” recognition.
“That is positive and that is outstanding,” she said. “The challenge for myself and my administrators moving forward is to maintain and continue moving forward.”
As the Towanda School Board prepared to accept Higley’s resignation last week, Superintendent Dennis Peachey shared best wishes for her future.
“I’d like to thank her for her years of service and dedication to the district, and just wish her well as she moves on to the next stage of her career,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.