TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey took time out of the school’s most recent board meeting to examine the recent results of district-wide performance data on Monday.
“We’re thrilled with the progress we’re making,” Peachey prefaced the presentation. “We’re not where we would like to be yet, we always want to strive to do better but it feels good to be trending in the right direction.”
Towanda’s Future Ready PA Index results, which Peachey called the most comprehensive measure available of the school’s academic performance, showed that the school has made significant progress in improving scores from the previous year in most categories but still have some progress to be made.
While the results of the Future Ready Pa Index showed that Towanda’s J. Andrew Morrow, Elementary, and Jr. Sr. Schools are performing lower than the statewide performance goals and standards in some areas like attendance in JAM and English Language Arts and Science and Biology in the high school, on the whole the school district is showing growth according to another metric, Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System, which the Superintendent called the most important thing. Notably, the PVAAS showed that in the Towanda Elementary, English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science and Biology each scored well above the statewide growth standard.
“It doesn’t get much better than that right there,” Peachey told the board about the growth scores.
The Towanda Elementary school also surpassed the statewide average in advanced scores on the PSSAs in English, Mathematics and Science. The Jr. Sr. High School increased in 11 of the 16 reporting categories in the Future Ready PA Index and showed growth well over the state standard in English, Mathematics and Science.
Peachey also noted in the meeting that the school’s educator effectiveness scores were some of the highest the school has seen, as the scores are heavily reliant on growth measures, in which Towanda excelled.
Also in the meeting, the board moved to hire two teachers. Chad Shrawder was hired to replace Robert Watkins as a Social Studies teacher and Bob Phillips was hired as an ELA teacher.
