FBLA members from Towanda Jr./Sr. High School recently had success in this year’s Regional Leadership Conference.
The following FBLA members qualified for the State Leadership Conference that will be held in Hershey this April:
Jocelyn Stroud, who placed 2nd in Intro to Business Communications. Shaylee Greenland, who placed 1st in Intro to Event Planning. Allison Edsell, who placed 1st in Intro to Public Speaking. Brooke Cease and Jaslynne Reynolds, who placed 1st in Intro to Social Media Strategy. Paradise Sperry, who placed 3rd in Political Science. And Kaleigh Fields who placed 2nd in Securities & Investments.
