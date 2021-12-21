242313810_4463087890455809_3894068457437830908_n.jpeg

Pictured, bottom row, from left, are: Paige Perry, Allison Edsell, Kaleigh Fields, Paradise Sperry, Jaslynne Reynolds, and Brooke Cease. Back row, from left, are: Jillian Packard, Bella Hurley, Aziza Ismailova, Jocelyn Stroud, and Shaylee Greenland.

 Photo provided by Towanda Jr.Sr. High School

FBLA members from Towanda Jr./Sr. High School recently had success in this year’s Regional Leadership Conference.

The following FBLA members qualified for the State Leadership Conference that will be held in Hershey this April:

Jocelyn Stroud, who placed 2nd in Intro to Business Communications. Shaylee Greenland, who placed 1st in Intro to Event Planning. Allison Edsell, who placed 1st in Intro to Public Speaking. Brooke Cease and Jaslynne Reynolds, who placed 1st in Intro to Social Media Strategy. Paradise Sperry, who placed 3rd in Political Science. And Kaleigh Fields who placed 2nd in Securities & Investments.