TOWANDA — The Towanda branch of First Citizens Community Bank is hosting a basket raffle benefiting the TACO Food Pantry. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. The drawing will be Friday, Oct. 28.
Four baskets are available, prepared by four different local businesses and residents:
- Farmer Fred’s
- Foster Hall Antiques
- Dorothy Dodge
- and Dennis Maloney.
Farmer Fred’s basket includes a supply of locally-made products, including coffee and tea, pottery, and stained glass.
The basket from Foster Hall Antiques contains more local products, including chocolate, pepper jelly, honey, and a gift card to the store.
Dodge has donated a basket filled with snacks and trail mix, as well as wine from Glenora Wine Cellars and small bottles of liquor.
Maloney, from Corbett Motors in Wysox, has donated an interior car detail worth $100.
In addition to the raffle drawing, Friday will feature FCCB’s third annual homemade soup sale. At least six different kinds of soup will be available for only $5.00 a bowl, with all proceeds benefitting the TACO Food Pantry. There will also be a bake sale, so attendees can get a sweet treat as well. Sales start at 11 a.m., but the soup has been known to sell out quickly.
Lastly, on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, FCCB will hold a bank-wide costume contest. Whichever branch receives the most votes from their patrons will get $500 for the organization of their choice; if the Towanda branch wins, they have selected the TACO Food Pantry as their beneficiary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.