Dennis Peachey, the superintendent of Towanda Area School District, was all smiles as he sat down to speak about the success of their meal delivery and pickup program. They have partnered with CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) and had their food service staff lead the charge with the secretaries, the business department, and the teachers helping out.
“We’ve been doing things like this for a while now,” Peachy said, “Sixty percent of our students get free or reduced lunch, so we have had experience in doing something like this.”
However, they haven’t had to do something like this on this scale and keep it going before.
Tuesday, the first day, saw them successfully hand out or deliver over 600 meals. While the school did encounter some snags, Peachey is confident that all the kinks have been worked out now.
Peachey reported that the reactions to the program have been extremely positive and stated, “The smiles on the faces of the students and their parents help remind everyone of the reasons why they go the extra mile.”
