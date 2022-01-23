TOWANDA BOROUGH — A fire caused significant damage to a historic building in Towanda Borough during the early hours of Friday morning.
Around 4:45 a.m., a fire was reported at 208 Third Street where people were trapped on the roof and inside the six unit apartment building, said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
Multiple fire departments arrived to put out the fire and rescue the building’s occupants. The responding fire departments consisted of Towanda, Athens Borough, Monroeton, North Towanda, Ulster, Wyalusing and the Wysox Fire Company.
“We are very fortunate that everybody was able to get out,” said Rosenheck. “There were six different families consisting of 12 individuals who were saved and they were also assisted by the Red Cross.”
The apartment complex was built in 1851 and was originally the house of Ulysses Mercur, who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1865 to 1873 as well as the 8th Judge of Bradford County and 12th Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The cause of the fire continues to be investigated.
