The Towanda Fire Department has been continuing its long tradition of serving barbecued chicken at Riverfest. Bill Sheets is pictured at their booth Friday evening as they work to raise money for the department. Friday’s festivities also included Five Man Trio performing on the Truck Stage. See page A16 for more Riverfest photos.
Towanda Fire Department bbq and Five Man Trio highlight Friday's Riverfest festivities
- Review Photo/Ryan Lemay
