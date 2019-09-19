TOWANDA BOROUGH — Dozens of Towanda first graders are building their libraries with more books every month thanks to some fundraising efforts by their teachers.
Over the summer, first grade teachers at J. Andrew Morrow primary school asked the community for donations of $10 per student to finance the purchase of a new book for each student to keep once a month.
First grade teacher Rachel Finogle saw some of her classmates from college had done similar fundraisers and decided to give it a shot and made a Facebook fundraiser for her class. Only 22 minutes later, the fundraiser had gone from nothing to $500.
“It was amazing, I’m amazed at the generosity of the community,” she said on Wednesday.
After seeing the success of the fundraiser, she approached her fellow first grade teachers and ended up raising over $1,000, enough to start supplying books to every student in the first grade.
“The kids were shell-shocked when they found out,” Finogle said of when she told her students that they all were going to take home a book. “They were all like, ‘really?’ There wasn’t a face without a smile when they left with their books.”
The program aims to give a new book to each student every month, a total of 10 books, so that the student can build their reading skills at home, something that Finogle says can help students boost their school performance.
“In low income schools, a lot of families can struggle to purchase books,” Finogle continued. “This is a great way to help, just 20 minutes of reading a day can drastically improve their language skills.”
The fundraising is about $150 short of their goal to supply 10 books to each first grade student. If you would like to donate to the program, you can do so by writing a check to the school for the First Grade Book Club.
Finogle said she and the other teachers would love to continue the program in perpetuity if possible and that they are immensely grateful to the community for their donations.
