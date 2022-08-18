HORSEHEADS, N.Y. — A Towanda man wanted for assault was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Chemung County Wednesday.
Gevonta Lavell Nowell, 22, had an active warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.
When the sheriff’s deputies tried to apprehend him, Nowell resisted arrest and attempted to flee the scene, but was unsuccessful, deputies noted.
Charges facing Nowell include felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Nowell was arraigned by the Horseheads Town Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. Bradford County authorities plan to extradite him soon.
