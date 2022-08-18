HORSEHEADS, N.Y. — A Towanda man wanted for assault was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Chemung County Wednesday.

Gevonta Lavell Nowell, 22, had an active warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

