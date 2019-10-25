The Towanda high school carried on the tradition of burning a Wyalusing Rams head in effigy at their annual pep rally at Tommy Fairchild Park on Thursday evening. Teachers Maggie Pratt and Amy Brown organized the event along with the Student Council that included concessions from the Junior High football team, OIP and Life Skills class. At the rally, dozens of wooden pallets were burned in a gargantuan bonfire with a paper mache green and gold ram head thrown on the heap, symbolizing the red-hot rivalry between the two schools. Towanda Fire crews and police were on scene to ensure the burn was handled properly.
Latest News
- Responders get Act 13 boost to help with operations
- Threat of violence found at Troy High School
- Commissioners forecast no tax increase for upcoming year
- Man already on probation convicted of separate rape charges
- After mass shooting, guns key issue in Virginia elections
- Mourners pay respects to Cummings during wake before funeral
- Influenster Launches Annual Halloween Candy Infographic
- AP-NORC poll: Most Americans oppose reparations for slavery
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
Online Poll
Do you still dress up for Halloween?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.