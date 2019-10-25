The Towanda high school carried on the tradition of burning a Wyalusing Rams head in effigy at their annual pep rally at Tommy Fairchild Park on Thursday evening. Teachers Maggie Pratt and Amy Brown organized the event along with the Student Council that included concessions from the Junior High football team, OIP and Life Skills class. At the rally, dozens of wooden pallets were burned in a gargantuan bonfire with a paper mache green and gold ram head thrown on the heap, symbolizing the red-hot rivalry between the two schools. Towanda Fire crews and police were on scene to ensure the burn was handled properly.