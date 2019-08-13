Towanda gives thumbs up to stream bank stabilization project

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda School Board gave approval to move forward with a $112K stream bank stabilization project in their work session meeting on Monday evening.
The project has been in the works since 2015, according to business manager Doreen Secor. HUNT Engineers have been working on the slow process of acquiring permits for the stream work that was identified as a need for the school’s property in their internal facilities survey years ago.
Near the Endless Mountain Athletic Complex, along Plank Road runs a stream that has been eroding the bank that borders the football field’s handicap parking. The project includes excavation, the installation of riprap, removing trees and seeding new grass to prevent the envelopment of the already limited handicap parking.
The agreement to enter into a contract with SJ Thomas Company Inc. who would sub-contract the project to a local contractor, passed in the meeting, 7-0 with vice president Evelyn Sherburne and president Peggi Munkittrick absent. The project was pre-bid through a state contract.
The project will be paid for out of the school’s capital reserve fund.
Due to the absence of the president and vice president of the board in the meeting, treasurer Guy Maryott was elected tempore president and conducted the meeting.
Later in the meeting, the board carried a motion to eliminate three secretarial positions at the school and create two more. Superintendent Dennis Peachey told the Review that the school identified an area to become “more efficient” and took advantage.
