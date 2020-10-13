TOWANDA BOROUGH – Several Towanda Borough homes are illuminated with blue light this week in support of local police.
Initiated by resident Kevin Doupe, the Towanda Goes Blue to Support Law Enforcement initiative encouraged residents to replace their normal porch lights with blue lightbulbs, or if they were “feeling extra supportive of Chief (Randy) Epler and his crew) to hang blue Christmas lights “and let the world know we support him, his officers and all law abiding officers.”
Speaking about the initiative during last week’s borough council meeting, Epler said he was appreciative of the effort along with another recent sign of support – the gift of Igloo mug coolers customized with the names of the department’s officers, a flag with a blue line on one side and “Blue Lives Matter” on the other.
They were donated by Donna Esposito with Strope’s Tax Service.
“It was very nice,” he said. “I personally thanked her. It was a very nice gift.”
“We really appreciate the backing of our community,” Epler continued. “We’ve always felt that we have had great backing. We don’t have the problems that certain big cities have. We know our people love us.”
Councilman Paul Sweitzer encouraged residents to thank police when they see them around town.
