Towanda grad awarded medical scholarship

Mrs. Lee Ann Wolfe (left) awards the Charles R. Wolfe Medical Scholarship to Aziza Ismailova, who was accompanied by her mother Nargiza and sister Nozila.

 Photo provided

Towanda graduate Aziza Ismailova was the recipient of this year’s Dr. Charles R. Wolfe Medical Scholarship.

Aziza is the daughter of John and Nargiza Ismailova of Towanda, and plans to attend Colorado College, where she’ll pursue a degree in neuroscience.