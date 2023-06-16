Towanda grad awarded medical scholarship

Towanda graduate Aziza Ismailova was the recipient of this year’s Dr. Charles R. Wolfe Medical Scholarship.
Aziza is the daughter of John and Nargiza Ismailova of Towanda, and plans to attend Colorado College, where she’ll pursue a degree in neuroscience.
Aziza has taken academics seriously, graduating as salutatorian of her class. She also spent time her senior year apprenticing with neurosurgeons at Guthrie.
When not studying, Aziza has volunteered at Red Cross blood drives. She also played basketball and volleyball and participated in the Outstanding Young Women Program.
The Dr. Charles R. Wolfe Medical Scholarship is awarded each year to graduating students pursuing a degree in medicine. Charles Wolfe was a radiologist who served patients in Bradford County and surrounding areas. He served as the chief of the radiology department at Towanda Memorial Hospital and consulted at Robert Packer Hospital and Arnot Ogden Hospital.
Wolfe passed away at the age of 46 in 1976. His impact on the community was felt, as in 2004 the new radiology wing at Towanda Memorial Hospital was named in his honor.
Aziza is the latest in a long line of students pursuing their degrees since the scholarship was first awarded in 1977 and she is wished the best of luck in her future endeavors.
