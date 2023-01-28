A Towanda graduate who has called Peru home for more than 30 years has witnessed the ongoing sociopolitical crisis gripping the nation.

Stephen Douglas is the regional director in Peru for the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism, a Christian missionary organization. ABWE has sent around 1,000 missionaries to 84 countries over the course of its 94-year history, according to its website.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.