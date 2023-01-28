A Towanda graduate who has called Peru home for more than 30 years has witnessed the ongoing sociopolitical crisis gripping the nation.
Stephen Douglas is the regional director in Peru for the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism, a Christian missionary organization. ABWE has sent around 1,000 missionaries to 84 countries over the course of its 94-year history, according to its website.
Douglas was born and raised in Towanda and graduated from Towanda High School in 1977. He also played on the football and baseball teams during high school.
He furthered his education at Baptist Bible College in Clark Summit, Pa. where he received his Bachelor’s in Religious Education. It was there that he met his wife Debi. The two would go on to pursue a life and common goal together.
“My wife’s parents were working with a nonprofit organization in Peru, and so we were introduced to this by them,” Douglas said. “We just sensed that was a path that would be very fulfilling for us, so we went to the country when we were young and we have been there ever since.”
His work with ABWE in Peru includes working with schools, orphanages, rehab and prenatal centers. He also works with local churches on youth outreach. In addition, ABWE offers family and marriage counseling.
The South American nation is currently in a state of civil unrest as anti-government protests have swept across the country following the impeachment and imprisonment of President Pedro Castillo on Dec. 7, 2022. On that day, Castillo gave a speech calling for Congress to be dissolved and to have new elections. This was hours after Congress called up a third impeachment vote against him on allegations of corruption. He was arrested on charges of rebellion, according to the Associated Press.
Before taking office in 2021, Castillo was a rural schoolteacher who campaigned on improving the lives of the nation’s rural citizens. Specifically, he made “promises to nationalize Peru’s key mining industry and rewrite the constitution, winning wide support in the impoverished countryside,” the AP adds. Castillo is Peru’s first leader from the rural Andean region.
In the 2021 election, Castillo won by 44,000 votes and defeated Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori who is currently serving “a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of Peruvians executed during his government by a clandestine military squad,” according to the AP.
After Castillo’s arrest on Dec. 7, 2022, Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the new president. Protests erupted across the country in support of Castillo and demonstrators made their way to the capital of Lima and other big cities. The protestors demand “Boluarte’s resignation, immediate elections and the dissolution of Congress.” They also want Castillo to be freed and reinstated as president.
“In Arequipa, Peru’s second city, police clashed with protesters that tried to storm the airport,” the AP reports. The first set of clashes between protestors and police at the airport occurred around mid-December. For a brief time, the airport was secure. However, a second clash occurred again in January 2023.
Douglas and his family are residents of Arequipa. He and some family members left the country on Dec. 28 via a flight to Florida from the city’s airport. Their flight occurred after the December clash resolved, but before the clash resumed in January.
Douglas expressed his thoughts and experiences living in the midst of an embattled city prior to leaving. He called the situation very unsettling and stated that protestors were looting, setting cars on fire and attacking government properties and police stations.
“We are trained in security measures, being aware of what’s happening, keeping a low profile, knowing where the violent marches are and stocking up on supplies in case they close down the supply chain for two or three weeks,” Douglas said. “As foreigners, we tend to be targets and so we really need to keep a low profile when that stuff is going on.”
He stated that between 2,000 to 5,000 people marched down a street near his home with sticks lit with fire.
“We had violent marches on a major street three blocks from our home,” Douglas said. “They’re shouting, sometimes they are burning tires. They’re breaking into stores and looting. They are carrying clubs and sometimes machetes and sticks, so I saw it but knew enough to quickly get away from it.”
Douglas accused the protestors of being “communistic violent agitators.”
Protestors have blocked roadways and highways throughout the country blocking transportation as part of their dissent.
More than 50 people have died so far during the crisis as protestors and police have engaged in violent clashes with each other. Both sides have accused each other of inciting the violence. International human rights groups have accused the police and military of engaging in state violence and human rights abuses against protestors. The AP reports that a policeman was burned alive by angry protestors on Jan. 9.
“Human rights activists have acknowledged acts of violence by some protesters — including efforts to take over airports and burn police stations — but say the demonstrations have largely been peaceful,” according to the AP.
Douglas stated that the situation is very difficult and complex for Peruvian residents and to outsiders from the U.S. and Europe looking in.
“When the police and military come in to try to stop that, anything that they do they are accused of abuse or genocide, but if they don’t try to stop this violent movement then they would take over all of the airports and lock up the country and basically hold the country hostage,” Douglas said. “The police and military need to be cautious and careful. They need to have a prudent response, but sometimes they do respond when people are breaking into stores and invading the airports. There is some force that is used and they are accused of abuse of power when they do that, so it’s a very complicated scenario. I don’t know where the police and military will go from here.”
The recent protests are “exposing deep division between residents of the capital and the long-neglected countryside,” according to AP reporting.
As far as solutions to the crisis and what the Peruvian government could do, Douglas offered his perspective.
“The government is trying to raise the level of education, trying to create micro-businesses, small businesses, give loans to the needy peoples so that they can start small businesses and support themselves,” he said. “These are some of the things that they are trying to do, but it’s going to take time and success will be varied from region to region.”
While in Florida, Douglas has engaged in meetings with members of his organization. He plans to return to Peru in March.
“We truly hope for peace and that there would be some kind of movement of peace that would penetrate what is happening,” he expressed.
