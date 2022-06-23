Towanda graduate receives lieutenant colonel rank

A Towanda Area High School graduate has received a new and prestigious rank in the United States Army.
Maj. Kyle Stevens, DNP was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel on May 1. He is the son of Robert and Joan Stevens of Wysox Township. Stevens is a certified registered nurse anesthetist and on active duty in the U.S. Army.
His military service has included deployment to Baghdad, Iraq with the 14th Combat Support Hospital in 2010. He was also deployed to Syria in 2018 with the 745th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team.
Stevens received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Scranton and was commissioned through ROTC in 2005. He also graduated from the US Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in 2015 from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.
He is stationed at Fort Belvoir, Va. with duty at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. and was previously stationed at Brooke Army Medical Center, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Tripler Army Medical Center and Martin Army Community Hospital.
His many decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (4 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (3 OLC), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Superior Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2 awards), Expert Field Medical Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.