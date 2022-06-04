TOWANDA — Towanda Jr./Sr. High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation Friday evening at the Endless Mountains Athletic Complex.
Seniors made their way to the field in black and white caps and gowns for a ceremony that included multiple musical pieces and speeches from various students and school officials.
Student Council member Bryant Green welcomed attendees to the ceremony and spoke of how the seniors are taking their next big step into the future.
“Our journey through high school has certainly been one step after another, finding ourselves over the past four years,” Green said. “We have made it through the forest, but now we enter the world.”
He stated that students will have to determine their next big steps into the future, but Friday’s ceremony was a time to enjoy a brief, yet special, moment in their lives.
As class president and valedictorian, Hannah Ryck gave a speech titled, “So Not Special, Yet.” She stated that the reason that high school roles were special was because they were done with passion and commitment.
“We added the value. We brought the personality and love and passion to the things we did,” she said. “Our focus moving forward needs to shift from finding what we are to finding who we are.”
She encouraged graduates to develop the skills and qualities that make them better people, instead of chasing job titles.
“Instead of striving to be remembered by the roles we fill, we should strive to be remembered by our character, by our grit, integrity, compassion and motivation,” Ryck stated. “If we can discover who we are, become confident in who we are, and constantly work to improve who we are, we will undoubtably be special, no matter what we become”
National Honor Society Secretary Hannah Risch gave a speech called “Life is What You Make It,” which she titled after a phrase that her parents would tell her during challenging times.
“My hope for my classmates is that they chose to make their lives and others’ a better one,” Risch said. “By involving [themselves] in the community and activities, [they] have done just that.”
She stated that their words and actions have a strong impact and they now have the opportunity to shape their futures into what they want.
Amy Morse spoke on behalf of Norther Tier Career Center students as the career center’s top student in a speech titled, “Another Path to the Future.”
She detailed how students worked hard in classrooms for professions like auto body, mechanics and welding. She also discussed how NTCC teachers encouraged them to strive for excellence and prepared them for the workforce.
“Continue to do what you love and pursue the goals you see as impossible,” Morse said to her fellow NTCC seniors. “Continue to take every opportunity given. Always put your best effort into everything.”
Kaleigh Fields, Towanda’s Future Business Leaders of America president, spoke on behalf of her fellow FBLA students in a speech titled, “Be Willing to Roll the Dice.”
Fields noted that students have gained wisdom and experience in their extracurricular activities. However, high school is now over and they must prepare for a new stage in their lives with those gains.
“Although it is sad to be saying goodbye, we have to keep moving forward and must be willing to play the game,” Fields said to her classmates. “So, take the hand you were dealt and roll with it. Good luck to you all.”
