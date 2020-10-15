Towanda Halloween Parade cancelled

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Fire Department has cancelled its annual Halloween Parade due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County.
Officials announced the cancellation Thursday evening, saying “we felt we needed to take the safety of the community into consideration of this decision. With the increasing rates of COVID-19 in our community and that of surrounding communities, we did not feel we could do the parade safely for all involved.”
Facing the inability to hold the parade along Main Street as it has been for many decades due to restrictions from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, borough officials announced in September the parade would be held on the Merrill Parkway instead since it is a local roadway and not subject to state permitting.
It was set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, with the theme “A good old fashioned Halloween!”
“We are saddened by this decision, but feel this is best for the community and our way to do our part as we don’t want to willingly increase the number of cases,” the fire department continued in its statement. “We hope you understand our decision and hope that next year will be different and the parade will be even bigger and better than ever.”
