Towanda Halloween Parade getting ready for 94th year

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Fire Department’s annual Halloween Parade will return to the Merrill Parkway later this month with a theme of Heroes versus Villians.
The 94th event will kick off on the Merrill Parkway starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. However, to accommodate the the parade, several blocks of the parkway will be closed down starting at 4 p.m. until the event is done, according to Chief Bill “Chili” Roof.
“I think it’s going to give us more room down there,” said Roof. “We’ll try it and see.”
Officials intended to hold the parade on the borough-owned parkway last year due to the COVID-19 limitations that were in place for events on Main Street, which being part of U.S. Route 6 falls under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The parade ended up canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Lineup for floats and participants will start at 6 p.m.
“Everyone’s going to come in from North Towanda light and we’re just going to line them up as they come, no divisions or anything like that,” Roof said.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page,
Participants are asked to attach their float name and information on the right-hand side of their floats and make sure it is large enough for the judges to see.
Awards will also be provided to fire and EMS in different categories.
Throwing candy from the floats will be prohibited due to safety concerns, although participants can give out candy while walking.
Emergency responders are asked to reserve siren use for emergencies only, but can use horns, bells, and public address systems during the parade.
To register, email towandafiredept@gmail.com or message the Towanda Fire Department’s Facebook page with the name or theme of the float along with the name of a contact person, email, phone number and address. Prizes will be sent using this contact information. The deadline for registration is Oct. 29.
Additional information for those taking part in the parade is available on the Towanda Fire Department’s Facebook page.
