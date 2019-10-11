Towanda Halloween Parade to honor Bill Manville

TOWANDA BOROUGH — After the tough decision to cancel last year’s Towanda Halloween Parade due to the weather and related safety concerns, the Towanda Fire Department is ready to bring the celebration back to the borough’s downtown.
“Last year’s cancellation was a difficult decision to make, but unfortunately safety was a concern,” said fire department President Donna Nye. “So this year, fingers crossed, weather will be favorable and the floats and participants will come out and have a great time and entertain the crowd.”
The parade is ready to feature the talents of the Towanda, Wyalusing, and Northeast Bradford marching bands, as well as the Kirby Band, with the Penn-York Highlanders leading the way.
Organizers are currently welcoming entries until Oct. 24 with the theme “Be a Volunteer!” Participants are asked to present their best idea about what a volunteer is or dress up as their favorite volunteer.
This year’s event will be held in memory and honor of William “Bill” Manville, a Vietnam veteran, member of the fire department and county fire police, and former borough emergency management director who was active in organizing the Towanda Halloween Parade. He passed away on Aug. 22 at the age of 71.
“It is really difficult to put into words what Bill meant not only to the area fire departments, but also the community as a whole,” Nye explained. “From my point of view, he was the example of what a volunteer is and he did it without a complaint. His dedication to the community was apparent with the hundreds of children he greeted year in and year out as a crossing guard and the countless hours of training with the fire department in his earlier years. The Halloween parade was one of Bill’s favorite things.”
Beyond honoring Manville, the fire department is looking forward to entertaining the children as they always do.
“We are looking to have a great parade with the community,” said Nye.
Those interested in registering should provide their name or theme of their float; a brief description of the float, truck trailer, flatbed, marchers, etc …; and the name of a contact person along with their email address, phone number, and physical address. The information can then be emailed to towandafiredept@gmail.com, sent to the fire department via Facebook message, or mailed to Towanda Fire Department, 101 Elm St., Towanda, PA 18848, ATTN: Halloween Parade Committee.
The Towanda Fire Department can be contacted at (570) 265-2000.
Additional information about parade registration and participation guidelines will be listed with the web version of this story at www.thedailyreview.com.
