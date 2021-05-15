The VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Essay contests take place nationwide. Locally, Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, sponsors the contests at Towanda Jr/Sr High School.
As part of their English classes, students are given an opportunity to write the essays, expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. Those who participate have the opportunity to be awarded at the post level, district level, state and national levels. The local VFW gave prizes to THS students totaling $1,600.
Due to COVID-19, the ‘19-’20 and ‘20-’21 winners were recognized and honored with their families, where they read their essays.
The winners in the ‘19-’20 Voice of Democracy category were: Logan Lambert, first place; Hannah Ryck, second place; and Kaleigh Fields, third place.
The winners in the ‘20-’21 Voice of Democracy category were: Ryan O’Connor, first place; Joel Pelachik, second place; and Aziza Ismailova, third place.
Winners in the ‘19-’20 Patriot’s Pen category were: Marisa Wise, first place; Jaycee Scrivener, second place; and Abby Locke, third place.
Winners in the ‘20-’21 Patriot’s Pen category were: Gracie Johnson, first place; Alanna Gordon, second place; and Madelaine Alderfer, third place.
