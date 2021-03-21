Towanda Jr./Sr. High School students will be learning virtually this week per Pennsylvania Department of Education guidelines after a staff member and three students tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an announcement posted to the district’s Facebook page, officials were notified Friday that the students had tested positive, which was also the last day they were in school. It was unclear when the staff member had tested positive.
“As a community, the key to our success is to continue working together as we strive to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe and healthy,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey said in the announcement. “Thank you again for working collaboratively with the district as we navigate through this public health crisis together. Stay safe and stay healthy.”
The most recent Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update from the Pennsylvania Department of Education placed Bradford County in the moderate category for community transmission after spending the previous seven-day period in the substantial category.
Counties in the substantial category exhibit an incidence rate equal to or greater than 100 per 100,000 residents or a percent positivity equal to or greater than 10% in the most recent seven-day period. Meanwhile, those in the moderate category must show an incidence rate between 10 and 99 per 100,000 residents or 5% to 10% positivity.
Under the matrix, in the moderate category, schools that have two to four positive cases of COVID-19 must close for three to seven days while cleaning is performed and those who were close with the infected individuals are contacted and quarantined.
