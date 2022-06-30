TOWANDA — Towanda Jr./Sr. High School will require its students to have clear backpacks for the 2022-2023 academic year.
“We understand that prohibiting the use of traditional backpacks during the school day may be inconvenient for some students who prefer to carry their things with them,” according to the Towanda Area School District’s website. “To help students transport their items to and from class, we will permit the use of clear bags throughout the school day.”
Traditional backpacks cannot be carried around during the school day, but students can place them in their lockers or have their homeroom teacher place them in the back of the classroom, the website adds. Athletic bags will go to the athletic closet by the gym or a locker room immediately upon arrival to school. A list of approved backpacks will be discussed with students during student meetings at the beginning of school. The clear backpack policy will only apply to the high school.
“At JAM and the elementary school, students keep their bookbags in the closet areas of their homeroom teacher’s classroom,” the website states.
For more information, go to TASD’s website for a post detailing a list of approved clear backpacks and bags.
