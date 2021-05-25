Towanda High School starting Level Up program

TOWANDA – The Towanda High School is starting up its own Level Up program in partnership with Lackawanna College, which provides students an opportunity to earn an Associate’s Degree by the time they have completed high school.
“We’re just in the beginning stages of it,” high school Principal Rebecca Stanfield reported to the school board last week, “but what we’ve done is we’ve given an overview of this program with our sophomores. They’ve viewed the Zoom information, they’ve been given the sign-up information, and we’ll be getting that information out to our parents and will be putting it up on our website as well.” A counselor from Lackawanna College will then reach out to students who expressed an interest, she added.
Level Up offers degrees in business administration, criminal justice, human services, and professional studies, according to Stanfield.
As Lackawanna College’s website explains, the Level Up program was created in response to the rising cost of higher education and time students have been spending in college to complete their degree.
“By creating a new model that offers students concrete educational pathways during their high school experience, the College aims to reduce or eliminate barriers to enrollment in higher education, boost student retention and completion rates, and link early educational pipelines with family-sustaining careers for students of all socioeconomic backgrounds,” the website added.
Stanfield said students who sign up can start taking entry level courses this summer.
“We’re really excited about it because the opportunities that our kids can have,” she said. “There’s scholarships kids can have and a lot of this can be paid for.”
Stanfield noted that the total cost is $6,200, but that money can be returned to students in the form of a scholarship if they pursue their Bachelor’s Degree at Lackawanna College.
