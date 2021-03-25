Towanda High School staying virtual through next week (free to read)

Towanda Jr./Sr. High School students will continue learning virtually next week since a recent COVID-19 exposure has impacted more students.
The guidance comes from the Department of Education’s School Closure Matrix, according to a press release.
Two more students had tested positive for the virus and had not been present at the school since Friday, March 19.
The increase marked nine positive cases in the school community that counts towards the 14-day rolling period of the matrix.
Since the high school is considered a medium sized building, the closure would need to last for 14 days when Bradford County is in the substantial category for community transmission.
The school board related that all potential close contacts have been informed not to return to the building until they’re cleared in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health quarantine guidelines.
All extracurricular activities remain paused for the time being.
There is currently one staff case at J. Andrew Morrow Primary School and one student case at the Towanda Area Elementary School. According to the matrix, these buildings are permitted to remain in person.
There were six new confirmed cases reported in Bradford County on Wednesday, according to the DOH.
The update came with 16 new probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 85 confirmed cases.
Over the past two weeks, the county saw an increase in 143 confirmed cases.
