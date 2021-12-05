TOWANDA BOROUGH — The holidays kicked off in Towanda this weekend with plenty of Christmas activities that ended with a cherished seasonal parade.
The borough held their Hometown Christmas festivities on Friday and Saturday and concluded it with a drive-thru parade on Merrill Parkway featuring Santa Claus yesterday evening.
Countless cars packed the parkway and slowly drove to appreciate musical performances from the Towanda High School Marching Band and the Towanda K-dettes.
Towanda native Teresa Haller-Fulmer was excited to see the parade with her kids and watch one of her daughters play in the marching band.
“We come out every year with the kids to get in the holiday spirit,” she said. “It’s a nice tradition because you get to see everybody in town and appreciate all of the pretty Christmas decorations.”
Plenty of parade participants had Christmas lights and decorations on their vehicles and they happily waved to passing cars.
“This is a hometown parade for us and Christmas means everything to me,” said Lauren Bishop, who was there representing Bishop Bros. Construction with family members with construction equipment decorated in lights.
“Christmas is about family and friends, so Hometown Christmas is another occasion for us to be close and bring the community together,” she said.
The vehicles finished the parade by meeting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus who handed out candy and goodie bags to smiling kids.
“It’s a new twist on how parades are usually done, but its nice to see all of the people and their cars decorated,” said Doreen Secor, a parade participant and YMCA board member.
“I’m happy that people are still participating in these holiday activities and it was great today to see so many people at Hometown Christmas,” she said.
Hometown Christmas events on Saturday included photos with Santa Claus, two different story times with Mrs. Claus, holiday movies being screened at the Keystone Theatre, cookie decorating, face painting and pony rides.
Shore Sisters Farm Market also conducted ornament making and gave out cookies to attendees, Hatch House held a holiday open house in the afternoon and The Community Cup Coffee & Tea House had cookie decorating for the public.
