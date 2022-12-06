TOWANDA — The Christmas spirit was alive and well throughout Towanda Borough and Wysox this weekend with multiple festivities to usher in the holiday season.

Hometown Christmas was held Friday and Saturday for the public and featured a Christmas tree lightning, countless tasty treats and the annual parade featuring Santa Claus. The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce organized and presided over the many events.

