TOWANDA — The Christmas spirit was alive and well throughout Towanda Borough and Wysox this weekend with multiple festivities to usher in the holiday season.
Hometown Christmas was held Friday and Saturday for the public and featured a Christmas tree lightning, countless tasty treats and the annual parade featuring Santa Claus. The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce organized and presided over the many events.
The festivities kicked off with the Christmas tree lightning in front of the Bradford County Courthouse Friday evening. Around 150 people were in attendance for the luminous occasion that also featured caroling and free hot cocoa and snacks, according to CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne. People could even make their own gingerbread houses during the event.
“It’s been a very successful year,” Claiborne said. “It’s another great event and we got the whole community out. Everybody seemed to have a really good time.”
On Saturday, multiple local businesses handed out free snacks for people as they ventured from store to store. For beverages, hot cocoa was handed out at Freedom Financial, while hot cider was served by volunteers of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Free popcorn could be found at The Flying Taco and free cotton candy was given out at the U.S. Army Recruiting Center.
There was also opportunities for people to make their own holiday snacks. Dale’s Depot held a cupcake challenge, while the Community Cup and Shores Sisters held cookie making events. Rice Krispies Treats were made at CBCCC’s Main Street location.
Entertainment was provided at the Keystone Theatre with holiday movies being played on the big screen.
Children were all smiles as they rode ponies and horses in the parking lot behind the Bradford County Courthouse. Rockin’ N Stables owner Nancy Nichols provided the horses and stated that it’s always a joy to participate in Hometown Christmas each and every year.
The celebration was capped off with the big Christmas Parade down Merrill Parkway. This year marked the return of a traditional style parade. Last year consisted of a drive-thru parade on the parkway.
The Towanda American Legion led the way and were followed by various fire trucks from local fire departments. Around 25 floaters were featured in this year’s parade and included people dressed as elves, The Grinch and Santa.
The Towanda High School Marching Band and Towanda K-dettes participated in the parade and were dressed in colorful attire for the holiday festivities. Dancers of the Endless Mountains Dance Center performed a musical number from the movie, “The Polar Express.”
The parade concluded with Mr. and Mrs. Claus waving to attendees from their float as it made its way down the parkway.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.